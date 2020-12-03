Rebel Wilson cued up an Instagram Live to talk about her ‘Year of Health’ and answer questions fans may have.

The Aussie celebrity achieved her goal and lost almost 30 kilograms in 2020 and went online to share her experience and ‘having a chat’ with everyone.

You can watch her whole chat here, but it’s almost an hour long!

The actress revealed that in order to shed the pounds she does “try to stay under 1,500 calories, because… of my body type.”

“If I want to lose weight in that week, I kind of have to stay under the 1,500 each day…”

“But now that I’m going into a more maintenance phase, It’ll probably be about 2, 000/2,500 because I do work out like a BEAST!”

Rebel has openly credited Vivamayr, a high end ‘medical spa’ in Australia that offers Weight Care Programs that start at $4 THOUSAND for a 1 week program and a 2 week program costs over $8,000.00.

Which is amazing for anyone that can afford that!

But for now, the rest of us can just follow Rebel and gobble up any wisdom she passes on!

Before starting any diet, seek advice from a medical professional.