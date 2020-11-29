We’ve been watching Rebel absolutely shed off the kilos this year with her participation in her own personal ‘Year of Health’ which she began in March.

Guess what? Rebel not only reached her goal for the year, she reached it over a month earlier than planned!

“Hit my goal weight with one month to spare! Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kgs.”

She’s been openly sharing her progress for the world to see and honestly, it’s motivating as hell.

I’m gonna tackle 2021 the way Rebel’s tackled 2020 – who’s with me?!

