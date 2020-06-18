Oh, snap! That’s So Raven star Raven-Symoné Just got married to her girlfriend Miranda Maday in a surprise, backyard ceremony!

Raven took to her socials on Thursday to announce that she and Miranda had secretly tied the knot, sharing some pictures from the special day.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stag to home,” she wrote alongside a couple shot.

“I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new as*hole!!! I’s married NOW.”

Just before making the announcement, Raven shared an image of a glass of champagne, saying “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!”

She also shared a picture of a house, saying that she was sorry the ceremony had to be so small due to the pandemic, while thanking everyone who helped make the backyard wedding happen.

Miranda posted a moving image from the ceremony to her own Instagram account, writing “8PM – my wife for life” in the caption.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!