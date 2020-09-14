Congratulations are in order for Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie and his fiancée Dana Stephensen who have welcomed twin baby girls.

Lachy, 34, announced the news on his Instagram page on Friday evening.

“Oh Lulu and Lottie, your mummy and daddy love you with all we have – you are both so beautiful – and I would love to sing to you both forever……… 🌈💜💜🌈,” Lachy wrote.

What a sweet photo!

Congratulations to the happy family!

