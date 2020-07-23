Netflix has just revealed their August lineup and it includes the second season of Dirty John, titled The Betty Broderick Story.

Season 2 follows the true story of a Californian socialite named Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet) and her husband Dan (Christian Slater) as their marriage takes a dark turn.

Check out the trailer below:

Here’s everything else that’s coming to Netflix in August:

August 1

Forrest Gump

Project X

No Strings Attached

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

It Takes Two

Now and Then

Little Fockers

Rango

Imagine That

Just One of the Guys

Shutter Island

Burlesque

North Country

The Heartbreak Kid

August 2

Connected

August 3

Immigration Nation

August 4

Mundo Mistério

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

August 5

Doctor Sleep

August 6

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

August 5

World’s Most Wanted

Anelka : L’Incompris

August 6

The Rain: Season 3

August 7

High Seas: Season 3

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Sing On! Germany

Tiny Creatures

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

Work It

Berlin, Berlin

August 9

Insidious: The Last Key

August 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Greenleaf: Season 5

August 12

(Un)Well

August 13

Une fille facile

Nobody’s Fool

August 14

Teenage Bounty Hunters

Project Power

3%: Season 4

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

El robo del siglo

Glow Up: Season 2

Honey 2

August 15

Stranger: Season 2

Rita: Season 5

Space Jam

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

The Guilt Trip

V for Vendetta

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers

August 19

DeMarcus Family Rules

Crímenes de familia

Love the Way U Lie

High Score

August 20

Biohackers

Great Pretender

August 21

Hoops

Rust Valley Restorer: Seasson 3

Lucifer: Season 5

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

Fuego negro

All Together Now

The Sleepover

August 25

Trinkets: Season 2

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

Million Dollar Beach House

August 26

Rising Phoenix

Vice

August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3

August 28

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2

I AM A KILLER: Released

Orígenes secretos

Fearless