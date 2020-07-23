Netflix has just revealed their August lineup and it includes the second season of Dirty John, titled The Betty Broderick Story.
Season 2 follows the true story of a Californian socialite named Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet) and her husband Dan (Christian Slater) as their marriage takes a dark turn.
Here’s everything else that’s coming to Netflix in August:
August 1
Forrest Gump
Project X
No Strings Attached
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
It Takes Two
Now and Then
Little Fockers
Rango
Imagine That
Just One of the Guys
Shutter Island
Burlesque
North Country
The Heartbreak Kid
August 2
Connected
August 3
Immigration Nation
August 4
Mundo Mistério
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning
August 5
Doctor Sleep
August 6
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods
World’s Most Wanted
Anelka : L’Incompris
The Rain: Season 3
August 7
High Seas: Season 3
Selling Sunset: Season 3
Sing On! Germany
Tiny Creatures
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
Work It
Berlin, Berlin
August 9
Insidious: The Last Key
August 10
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Greenleaf: Season 5
August 12
(Un)Well
August 13
Une fille facile
Nobody’s Fool
August 14
Teenage Bounty Hunters
Project Power
3%: Season 4
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
El robo del siglo
Glow Up: Season 2
Honey 2
August 15
Stranger: Season 2
Rita: Season 5
Space Jam
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
The Guilt Trip
V for Vendetta
August 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers
August 19
DeMarcus Family Rules
Crímenes de familia
Love the Way U Lie
High Score
August 20
Biohackers
Great Pretender
August 21
Hoops
Rust Valley Restorer: Seasson 3
Lucifer: Season 5
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
Fuego negro
All Together Now
The Sleepover
August 25
Trinkets: Season 2
August 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix
Vice
August 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3
August 28
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
I AM A KILLER: Released
Orígenes secretos
Fearless