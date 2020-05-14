While everyone around the world is dealing with pretty uncertain times, Prince William decided to reach out to the people working at his late mother’s charity to show his appreciation for their incredible efforts.

The Duke of Cambridge reached out to the organisation known as The Diana Award, a charity that honours the legacy of Princess Diana by helping young people making a difference in their communities, on behalf of himself and his brother Prince Harry.

The beautiful letter was shared by the charity in a post to Instagram, and showed William thanking them for their efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He also reminded The Diana Award that he and Harry are forever grateful for their work and that they would always be there for support.

“I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award,” Prince William wrote. “My brother and I remain appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty.”

“Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working, there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever,” he continued. “This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks.

The Diana Award organisation expressed their appreciation for the thoughtful letter in their post to Instagram.

“We’ve received a lovely message from HRH the Duke of Cambridge,” they said. “Thank you to the Duke and Duke of Sussex for all your support over the years and now in this uncertain time.

“We’re incredibly grateful for all of our supporters (including you reading this right now) for making it possible for us to help young people change the world. We hope this brightens your day – it certainly did ours!”