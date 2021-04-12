Prince Harry & Prince William have led tributes to their Grandfather Prince Philip, following his death, aged 99.

In a light-hearted message, Harry said “He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the monarch, a decorated serviceman, a prince and a duke.”

“But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter and cheeky right ‘til the end.”

Prince William also released a statement saying “I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation.”

“My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead,” William said.

Philip is lying at rest in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. His funeral will be on Saturday.