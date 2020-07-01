Prince Harry has made a surprise appearance at the virtual Diana Awards on Wednesday in the form of a video message honouring his late mother, Princess Diana.

In the video, Harry thanked the charity for all of the hard work that they had done so far this year in creating positive change in memory of Diana.

The message and the awards were made even more meaningful by the fact that they happened on July 1st, which would have been Princess Diana’s 59th birthday.

“I am so incredibly proud to be part of these awards as they honour the legacy of my mother and bring out the very best in people like you,” Harry said in the message.

“You are all doing such incredible work and at a time of great uncertainty, you have found the power and inspiration inside of you, to make a positive mark on the world and I love that The Diana Award is able to help you do it.”

“I know that my mother has been an inspiration to many of you and I can assure you she would have been fighting your corner. Like many of you, she never took the easy route, or the popular one, or the comfortable one, but she stood for something and she stood up for people who needed it.”

Prince Harry went on to reference the current struggles in the world, including the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We’re seeing situations around the world where division, isolation and anger are dominating as pain and trauma come to the surface,” he continued.

“But I see the greatest hope in people like you and I’m confident about the world’s future and its ability to heal because it is in your hands.”

Harry also had a little message from his wife Meghan Markle, telling the charity something that she had said to him recently.

“Our generation and the ones before us haven’t done enough to right the wrongs of the past,” he continued.

“I too, am sorry. Sorry that we haven’t got the world to the place that you deserve it to be. Institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic. Unconscious bias must be acknowledged without blame, to create a better world for all of you.”

You can watch Harry’s full speech in the video above.