Prince Harry has revealed in an interview with James Corden that he stepped back from the royal family because the British press were ‘destroying’ his mental health.

In a rare interview, Harry discussed the pressures of Royal life and his move away from London, telling Corden that he needed to ‘get (his) family out of here.

“We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health,” he said during the segment. “I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do.”

The prince and his wife, Meghan Markle have now moved to Los Angeles have started to carve out their new life, slowly increasing their visibility and engagement with media figures.

The video was released ahead of the an interview the couple have recorded with Oprah Winfrey.