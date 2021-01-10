Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have decided that they will be quitting their social media platforms once stepped down from their titles as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to the Daily Mail.

The publication’s source has revealed that the duo feel that they have experienced an ‘almost unsurvivable’ amount of abuse on their platforms and have no interest in continuing on social media after their requirements are over.

Their current joint Instagram account ‘Sussex Royal’ hasn’t seen any action for almost a year after the couple posted this 40 weeks ago, despite having over 10 million followers.

According to The Sunday Times, Harry and Meghan will not be using their huge platform to promote their new charity, Archewell Foundation nor will they be posting in any personal capacity.

The couple has received a lot of hate online since their announcement to step back from their official duties, however, it seems to have gotten worse since their £100 million deal with Netflix and their collaboration with Spotify reportedly worth almost £30 million.

The pair have openly discussed their battle with the constant hate on social media, so it’s no surprise this decision has been made, especially with their son Archie now in the picture.