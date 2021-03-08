In the groundbreaking interview that is currently airing in the USA, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle have revealed they actually got married three days before their Royal Wedding.

In the interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed that she asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to operate a ceremony before their lavish wedding and he agreed to do so.

The bombshell means the couple actually got married on May 16th, 2018.

The interview will air on Channel 10 in Australia, tonight at 7:30PM.