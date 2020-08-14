Meghan Markle has already begun working in film and television again since the pair’s departure from the royal family.

Now it’s Prince Harry’s turn!

Is he still supposed to be called prince?

The Duke of Sussex will be in a new documentary called ‘Rising Phoenix’ which will be a documentary on the Paralympic Games and the amazing athletes who compete in them!

Prince Harry founded ‘Invictus Games’, an event for wounded, injured or ill armed services veterans so the cause is very important to him.

The documentary will revolve around the athletes and Prince Harry features as an interview alongside the former and current president of the International Paralympics Committee.

“There isn’t anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport,” he says in the trailer for the documentary that you can watch below.

Advertisement