It’s hard to imagine dropping the number of bombshells dropped by Harry and Meghan in that Oprah interview and then just having a normal chat with your dad and brother at lunch.

According to reports, Prince Harry has had that awkward chat with both Prince Charles and Prince William, and things did not go amazingly well.

Gayle King says that she has spoken with Harry and Meghan after their interview to check in.

“Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too,” King said.

“The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”

King also revealed that despite the communication between Harry and his family, nobody from the Royal Family has spoken with Meghan as yet.

She went on to say that Harry and Meghan are simply looking to move forward from the bombshell interview and are simply hoping that Harry’s family acknowledge past issues.

“The family has to acknowledge that there are issues, and right now, no one is acknowledging, Houston, we have a problem! That’s all they really want. They want a conversation.”