The second baby for Prince Harry and Meghan is officially here: a healthy girl who arrived on Friday.

The couple welcomed their child Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, a spokesperson said Sunday.

Her first name, Lilibet, is a nod to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Her middle name honours her grandmother and Harry’s mother. The baby is eighth in line to the British throne.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” the couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wrote in a statement issued along with the announcement.

The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and his wife Kate are delighted with the news of the birth, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

No photos of the newborn or the Sussexes accompanied the announcement.

In lieu of gifts, the couple has said that they request those interested learn about or support nonprofit organisations working for women and girls like Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation.

