Britain’s Prince Harry and his US wife Meghan have signed a multi-year contract with Netflix to produce different types of programs, the company says.

The couple – who have moved to California with their son after stepping back from royal duties in the United Kingdom – will make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Harry and Meghan have signed a production deal with Netflix for documentaries, scripted series' and children's shows. #9Today pic.twitter.com/k7HfQN118l — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) September 2, 2020

AAP

