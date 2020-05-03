Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly cooperated with the journalists who wrote a tell-all biography about their life.

The name of the bombshell biography is ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan And The Making Of A Modern Royal Family.’

Deadline reports that the authors of the book, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, secured an interview with Harry and Meghan before they left the UK for Canada.

The book is currently available for pre-sale on Amazon, with the blurb reading:

“For the very first time, Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond.

“As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world.”

The book is set to be released in August.