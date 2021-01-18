Starting today for 3 days only, Priceline is hosting a sale extravaganza!

In all stores nationwide both in-store and online, customers can enjoy up to 40% off skincare, suncare and tanning products.

If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed at the sheer choice offered by the store, Priceline’s Hair & Makeup Director Sarah Laidlaw has offered up her top picks!

Avene Hydrance Sleeping Mask:

This mask soothes and detoxifies your dehydrated skin overnight.


Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Super Serum 30 mL:

This super-hydrating serum is non-greasy and boasts that it penetrates 10 layers deep into your skin for a dewy glow.

Hawaiian Tropic Sunless Gradual Tanning Milk 375 mL:

This tanning milk is the perfect way for you to build up a natural-looking tan over time as well as keeping your body nicely moisturized.

This product is transfer-resistant and streak-free and doesn’t have the regular fake tan smell.


Alkira Vitamin C + Facial Oil 30 mL:

This facial oil contains Kakadu Plum and Rose Hip oil and perfect for dry and mature skin, to help reduce lines.


La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Serum Anti-Wrinkle Concentrate 30 mL:

This brand is famous for its quality and this serum hydrates and plumps your skin to look visibly younger.

