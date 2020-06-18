Got a secret, can you keep it?

Looks like we could be heading back to Rosewood to catch up with our fav Pretty Little Liars! That is if Shay Mitchell has anything to say about it.

Shay, who played Emily Fields in the long-running series, told ET that she’d 100% be on board for a PLL reboot, especially in the form of a movie!

Shay spoke with the publication after her and her other cast members, Troian Bellisario, Sasha Pieterse, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson and more, had a virtual reunion for charity.

She said that it was just like old times and the girls all loved catching up.

“I’m so grateful to connect with them,” Mitchell said. “And truly who knows, maybe if it wasn’t over a virtual reunion we may not have been able to get together at the same time. I’m truly grateful we were able to connect even if it was not in person. It was so nice to be able to catch up.”

Shay was then asked if she and the others would ever return to their infamous characters in a movie, to which she said “never say never”.

“If that was something that was happening, I would jump on board for sure. Absolutely,” she told ET.

UMMM so make it happen!! PLEASE!

We reckon this would be a seriously tough job for the writers though… Because everyone who’s ever watched Pretty Little Liars knows that it was kind of a messed up show and basically explored every single story line possible.

Like honestly, what else could ‘A’ do to them? Or maybe there could be a new villain to face this time around…

Either way, we’re 100% on board for a PLL movie!

Pretty Little Liars recently started a spinoff called The Perfectionists but not all of the OG cast was involved, so this movie must happen!