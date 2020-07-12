Lea Michele, who is currently pregnant, has had to delete her Twitter due to endless trolling from the internet over her relationship with Naya Rivera.

Naya who played Santana on Glee, is currently missing and presumed dead and this has sparked fans to take to the internet to troll Michele who was know to have had a strained relationship with her fellow actress.

Tweeters are abusing Lea Michele for firstly not posting anything on social media about Naya’s disappearance and secondly rehashing old rumours that Naya and Michele were in a feud.

With other celebrities taking to social media to express their concerns such as Glee co-star Heather Morris and Demi Lovato.

Everyone is expecting the worse and our thoughts are with Naya’s family at this time.