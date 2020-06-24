We might have received the seriously disappointing news yesterday that the upcoming fourth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ has been delayed until 2021.

But PRAISE BE! We’ve just been given a teaser trailer for season four in order to get us through the long wait.

And my, oh my, does it look as intense as ever.

*HANDMAID’S TALE SPOILERS AHEAD*

It seems like we pick up in the aftermath of June’s (Elisabeth Moss) big mission to save the children from the government and take them to Canada.

June has been shot in the Battle of Gilead and is being carried to safety by her fellow handmaids.

“What happens in the next few weeks will determine the future of this country,” says Commander Lawrence.

The trailer also teases that next year we will “unite and fight”.

Season four of The Handmaid’s Tale will debut in 2021 and we seriously can’t wait to find out what happens!