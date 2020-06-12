Well this news has just turned out Friday into a Fri-YAY!

Our fav magazine gals, Jane, Sutton and Kat are back with the midseason return of The Bold Type.

The fourth season of the drama series continues with the first episode dropping tonight on Stan, the same day as the US!

As we return to season four, there’s a lot of questions to answer… How is Sutton finding married life? How will Jane take to her new body? And what will Kat do after being fired from Scarlet?

Looks like we’ll find out tonight! Check out the trailer below!

And start rounding up the girls for a Friday night in on the couch! The Bold Type drops the first episode of season 4’s midseason return at 5pm tonight on Stan.

Advertisement