This week I wanted to catch up with our resident foodie Yumi Stynes.

Besides slogging it out on the 3-4pm radio shift with The 3pm Pickup, she’s written TWO highly successful cookbooks – ‘The Zero Fucks Cookbook’ and ‘Zero F**ks Endless Summer’.

Despite being busy, Yumi seems to manage to feed her family lots of healthy, yummy food. (Or at least, that’s what it looks like from her Instagram content!)

“My number one thing is – don’t fuss,” says Yumi. “No one cares if your veggies are chopped unevenly or if you haven’t peeled the potatoes perfectly. No one cares if you make a few sweet little shortcuts so long as the food tastes good!”

The thing Yumi doesn’t mention is that she also goes to the gym and works out and goes running and is basically a fitness lunatic. I mean, she looks pretty normal, but deep down I suspect she has a killer instinct.

I look nervously around for any sharp knives… But okay, I get it – don’t sweat too much in the kitchen, but sweat it out in the gym?

What else can we do if we’re like… slightly unmotivated?

Yumi: “Okay, this is SO easy, but it’s a total game-changer. Incorporate at least one raw item in your meals, every meal.”

PJ: “Like, raw meat?”

Yumi: “NO! Not like raw meat!” There are lols. “No, I mean like blueberries or strawberries, or cucumber, tomato or carrot. Leafy greens. Something that looks pretty much like what it looked like when it was growing on a plant. A good rule to remember is that anything that doesn’t need to be cooked is super nutritious.”

Woah – thank you Yumi for those super easy tips – I’m going to get started right away!

I’m going to be chatting to a different person every week to find out more ways that I can make easy healthy decisions, and ask for their advice too.

Talk soon! PJ xx

