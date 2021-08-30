Pink has revealed that her father, Jim Moore, passed away after a battle with prostate cancer.
The singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late father, a Vietnam War veteran who lived in Pennsylvania.
Pink shared two black-and-white photos of her and her dad dancing when she was younger, adding the simple and touching caption, “Til forever.”
One photo showed the two sharing a dance when she was a child while the other captured a special moment between the father and daughter at her January 2006 wedding to husband Carey Hart.
On Thursday, Pink also shared another throwback photo with her dad of when they performed “I Have Seen the Rain” in New York City, a ballad he wrote while in Vietnam.
Pink revealed in July 2020 that her father had finished his second round of chemotherapy and was in good spirits.