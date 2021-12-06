There’s no doubt that Pink is one of the world’s most down-to-earth celebrities.

Well, she has proven that once again, helping a terminally ill fan complete her bucket list as she battles cancer.

Diane Berberian is a 63-year-old long-time fan who met Pink via a thirty-minute Zoom call last month, ticking off one of the final items from her bucket list.

After the zoom call, Diane posted a segment from her conversation with Pink online and shared her appreciation for the possibility of the event.

‘Thank you to everyone who took the time to try and make connections…OUR DREAMS CAME TRUE!!!!’ she captioned the video.

Within the video, you can hear Diane refer to the event as a ‘beautiful act of kindness’ and tears were brought to her eyes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Towards the end of the zoom, Diane left one final message for Pink, saying, ‘Don’t give up! Don’t stop doing what you’re doing!’.

Pink replied, ‘Okay, I won’t.”

We wish Diane all the best as she goes through this struggling and difficult time; our thoughts are with her.