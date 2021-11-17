Jase & Lauren’s newsreader Clint Stanaway going to be taking part in the Silver Lining ride to raise money for ovarian cancer research!

He’ll be riding 1068km over the next couple of friday’s in order to represent the 1068 women who lose their life to ovarian cancer every year in what will be a great cause.

If you want to donate towards Clint’s efforts, you can do that here!

Here’s the thing, because Clint can’t read the news due to the ride, we had to find a replacement to read the news while he’s gone, and we’ve called the emergency hotline to find our replacement. On the other end of the line was none other than 9 News reader Peter Hitchener, who will be reading the news on Jase & Lauren tomorrow, what a huge replacement!

Hear all about it here: