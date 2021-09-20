Aussie musician Pete Murray has been forced to quit SAS Australia after dislocating his elbow.

The 51-year-old went up against retired tennis player Mark Philippoussis in the show’s controversial boxing challenge.

After being told by the SAS soldiers that his lack of aggression was holding him back, the 44-year-old went all out, punching Pete Murray to the ground, and subsequently dislocating his elbow.

“Elbow, elbow!” Murray started shouting.

“Your elbow has come out of joint,” soldier Ant Middleton responded.

Medics were called to the scene, telling Pete that he required hospital attention, forcing him to medically withdraw from the course.

Pete’s fellow recruits were understandably mortified.

“Guess what, it happens. You’re gonna get cuts and bruises, stitches, breaks. That’s what I said at the beginning, this isn’t a f***ing game. If you don’t like it, give me your numbers, grab your kit and f**k off,” Ant Middleton roared.

The boxing matches also claimed another contestant, with tennis player Alicia Molik quitting the show during her round with dual Olympian Jana Pittman.

SAS Australia continues Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven.