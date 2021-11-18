Are they or aren’t they? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have yet again added fuel to the rumours that they are dating, this time through an Instagram post by (randomly) 80’s rapper and former star of reality show Flavor of Love, Flavor Flav. The photos were taken at Davidson’s 28th birthday, which he flew out to California to celebrate. Kardashian and Davidson, along with momager Kris Jenner, are wearing matching pyjamas from Kardashian’s SKIMS range. Sadly, Flavor Flav is not wearing any items from the SKIMS range.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flavor Flav ⏰ (@flavorflavofficial)

Kardashian and Davidson worked together on Saturday Night Live when Kardashian hosted the show in October and shared a not-awkward-at-all kiss on camera during an Aladdin skit. The pair first sparked rumours of a potential romance when they were seen holding hands during a rollercoaster ride on Halloween. Now, that could have been dismissed by Kimye fans as a comforting gesture by a friend if Kardashian hadn’t flown out to New York only a few days later for a secret date in romantic Staten Island.

Though the potential couple have been coy in confirming the status of their relationship, Page Six has stated that they have received confirmation that Kardashian and Davidson are indeed officially dating. This would be Kardashian’s first public relationship since her split with husband Kanye West in January this year.

