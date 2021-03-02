The world continues to talk about The New York Times documentary ‘Framing Britney’. The film focuses on Britney Spears’ career and ongoing court battle to make changes to her conservatorship.

Off the back of the documentary airing on Australian television on Tuesday night, Jase & PJ spoke to entertainment journalist and personality Perez Hilton. He was able to gave a unique insight and opinion on the film and what is really happening in Britney’s life.

Interestingly, he believes everything isn’t what it seems when it comes to what ‘Framing Britney’ is projecting to audiences.

Perez also mentions a Netflix project is in the works – could they present another angle The New York Times missed?

