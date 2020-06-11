The Paw Patrol pups are now in danger as they face backlash amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

Protesters are targeting the character Chase, a german shepherd animated puppy that plays a police officer in the children’s show, with some on social media urging for the fictional character to be euthanised.

The response came after the show showed their support for the movement.

“In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning,” they tweeted.

In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices pic.twitter.com/NO2KeQjpHM — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) June 2, 2020

The response to the post was mixed with some slamming the cartoon for its portrayal of police officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Every show that makes police seem like a positive force in society is bad & should be cancelled starting with ones for children. This should not be a controversial opinion or I’ve gained a lot of followers who have no idea what they’ve gotten into,” one person wrote.

Another added, “You’ve already brainwashed a bunch of kids into thinking law enforcement is a noble and just profession. better to scrap production forever if you want to make lasting change.”

genuinely, in all seriousness. Every show that makes police seem like a positive force in society is bad & should be cancelled starting with ones for children. This should not be a controversial opinion or I've gained a lot of followers who have no idea what they've gotten into — Abolition Is A Presence (@jaybeware) June 11, 2020

you’ve already brainwashed a bunch of kids into thinking law enforcement is a noble and just profession. better to scrap production forever if you want to make lasting change — piteously in ecstacy 🕊 (@bathwaterbad) June 2, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

Euthanize the police dog — Marmalade Mark (@Marmalade_Mark) June 2, 2020

However, others were quick to defend the show with one person adding: “Please don’t listen to them! Chase is a GOOD dog and only shows the kids the RIGHT way to be towards others.”

Another wrote, “Paw patrol is a show for KIDS. Chase is literally a representation of what cops should be. So instead of saying ‘abolish him’ you could help yourself out and spread positively ABOUT him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The New York Times even weighed in on the debate.

“The effort to publicise police brutality also means banishing the good-cop archetype, which reigns on both television and in viral videos of the protests themselves,” Amanda Hess wrote.

“Paw Patrol seems harmless enough, and that’s the point: The movement rests on understanding that cops do plenty of harm.”

Despite the backlash, the show was renewed for an eighth season in February, with a movie due to be released in August 2021.