When Big W launched their limited edition Spring homewares range, shoppers were keen to get their hands on the goods. With many in-season styles on offer at prices that were easy on the wallet, it was a great opportunity to freshen up every space in the home.

However, there is one particular item that many were keen to get their hands on after it took social media by storm – the House & Home Stripe Seersucker Quilt Cover Set in Getaway!

The quilt cover and pillowcases which are covered in illustrations of palm trees have given rooms across Australia an instant beachy vibe. With warmer weather kicking in, the light cotton blend has people in a rush to get their hands on a set.

“How fresh and vibrant does this gorgeous room look,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“I love this quilt cover soooo much I just had to have it,” another shopper said.

To find your nearest store or to buy online, go here.

