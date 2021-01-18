Can you believe it’s been 13 years since the original ‘Enchanted’ film, where we got the privilege of watching Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey fall in love in a spectacularly awkward fashion that warmed the cold cold corners of your heart.

The end of last year gave us confirmation that the sequel was in the works and would be called ‘Disenchanted’ with Adams reprising her role as Giselle and now we’ve also got confirmation that Patrick Dempsey is coming back too!

“I just got this script for the second movie, and that I’m starting to go through and get notes together… There’s talk that we’ll start shooting that in the spring [our autumn],” Patrick Dempsey spoke on Good Morning America.

Will it be about their children? The first film ended with their happily ever after so what could this sequel be about?

The film is set to stream on Disney+ sometime in the near future!

