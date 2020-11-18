Every Grey’s Anatomy fan had a little weight lifted in their hearts earlier this week when Patrick Dempsey made a re-appearance as McDreamy.

Appearing on Ellen, he was asked how many more eps we can expect to see him in and while he couldn’t give a straight answer… he said more than enough.

“I’m not sure how any… I know I’m throughout this season. He comes back to visit.”

Apparently it’s already confirmed that he’ll be appearing again this week so last week’s surprise ending is explained.

Thank you for for your consideration!

Advertisement

Advertisement

This has been the FIRST time since 2015 that he’s appeared on the show.