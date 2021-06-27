Hugh Sheridan, best known for their role in Packed To The Rafters and many other Aussies classics, is Australian TV royalty.

In an Instagram post published over the weekend, Hugh revealed that they did an interview with gay lifestyle publication ‘DNA Magazine’ and, during the interview, announced they were non-binary.

“I AM still a human (non-binary/bi/me/Hughman) but I’m in a monogamous relationship with another human, who I love. I don’t accept a label cause it limits me… if you want it; take it.”

Whilst Hugh is yet to announce which pronouns they prefer, within this article, to respect any potential changes, we are referring to them in the gender-neutral they/them terms.