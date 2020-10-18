Packed To The Rafters, Hugh Sheridan has opened up to Stellar feeling it was the right time to talk about his personal experiences to help out anyone who’s also still trying to ‘figure out themselves.’

Hugh revealed he was often labelled as ‘gay’ by school mates but at the time, didn’t identify as that because he wasn’t attracted to men at that point in his life.

“After moving to Sydney to attend NIDA, I finally met a guy who I connected with emotionally, mentally and physically.”

After coming out, his two mentors recommended he keep his sexuality a secret to find more work.

“I now know that they were coming from a place of caring. The way it was explained to me was that women wouldn’t want to pay to see a movie or TV show if they knew they couldn’t have sex with the leading man. And it made me angry.”

Hugh Sheridan has openly been in relationships with both men and women however doesn’t feel the need to apply a label to himself or his sexuality.

“[I’m coming out as] a human being.”

Packed To The Rafters captured the nation’s heart and Amazon Prime has recently picked up another season calling it ‘Back To The Rafters.’