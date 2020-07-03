It’s official – Ozark will be returning for a 14-episode fourth season, which will also be its last.

The last season will be split across two parts, with both containing seven episodes each. The previous three seasons only had ten.

The streaming service announced the news on social media, writing: “They’re going out with a bang. Ozark will conclude with an expanded 14-episode final season.”

The series, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, follows Marty and Wendy Bryde and their journey working for a drug cartel in the Ozarks, Missouri.

Ozark has proven itself to be one of Netflix’s most successful dramas, with its third season (which debuted in March 2020) attracting an estimated 975,000 unique viewers on its first day, according to Nielsen. This is reportedly more than triple the audience its second season received for its premiere.

The premiere date of Ozark Season 4 is yet to be announced, but given the impact COVID-19 has had on television production across the globe, we might be waiting longer than usual.

