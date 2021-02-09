More than 100 children and staff have been evacuated from childcare centre in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs after a fire broke out on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Discovery Childcare and Education in Croydon, located on Maroondah Highway.

It has been reported that the blaze started in a laundry around 9am and was brought under control within 15 minutes. The incident is not believed to be suspicious.

81 children were evacuated as well as 21 staff.

Fire Rescue Victoria commander Graeme O’Sullivan said one staff member was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

O’Sullivan also said the building will be unable to use until the Maroondah Council checks it for fire damage to the rest of the building.