Rejoice, Sassenachs!

If you think the quote “Don’t be afraid, there’s the two of us now” is the most romantic thing you have ever heard (in Jamie’s voice, of course) then we’re certain this news will truly made your day.

Not only did we get the teaser trailer for Outlander season 6, but now we have the official release date!

The season picks up with Claire escaping a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returning to Fraser’s Ridge with Jamie. They must now confront the impending Revolutionary War and figure out what is best for their family.

“Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in season six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World,” says Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht.

So, when can we expect the next season?

Advertisement

Advertisement

It's official. Your faves will return March 6. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/NPAuA4PMMV — Outlander Premieres March 6 (@Outlander_STARZ) November 23, 2021

Mark your calendars for March 6, 2022 with a super special 90-minute first episode.

Bring it on!