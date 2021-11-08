Stars – check. Action – check. Laughs – check. We promise you we aren’t kidding when we say you will not want to miss out on the newest Netflix movie Red Notice!

Starring an unbeatable trio of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, you really can’t go wrong.

Prepare yourself for an awesome night in and dive into a world of international crime.

An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler and two rival criminals, there’s no telling what will happen…

Don’t worry – you won’t find any spoilers here!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Watch Red Notice now in select cinemas and on Netflix Nov 12

