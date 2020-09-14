Olympic legend Lisa Curry and Ironman Grant Kenny have revealed the passing of their daughter, Jaimi Lee Curry Kenny, aged 33.

“It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family,” Grant said in a statement on behalf of his family.

“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself.

“Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child.

“We thank the incredible team at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for their tireless commitment to making her better and giving us as the extra time we were able to spend with her. It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy.”

Our thoughts go out to Jaimi’s family and friends.

