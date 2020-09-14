Olympic legend Lisa Curry and Ironman Grant Kenny have revealed the passing of their daughter, Jaimi Lee Curry Kenny, aged 33.
“It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family,” Grant said in a statement on behalf of his family.
“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself.
“Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child.
“We thank the incredible team at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for their tireless commitment to making her better and giving us as the extra time we were able to spend with her. It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy.”
View this post on Instagram
Our hearts are completely broken. 💔 Our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital yesterday morning with her loving family by her side. 🌸 🌸 So loved. So beautiful. So kind to everyone…. So painful. I can barely breathe. 🌸 🌸 Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself. Her love of flowers, cooking, art, decorating, photography, babies, the beach, and helping others will always be remembered. 🌸 🌸 Our hearts are broken and the pain is unbearable but we cherish every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured and so loved first child. 🌸 🌸 We thank all the paramedics, support staff and the incredible team at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for their tireless commitment to give us the extra time we were able to spend with Jaimi. 🌸 🌸 It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for our family and all who knew and loved Jaimi so very much. 🌸 🌸 Rest in peace my beautiful baby. I will miss you every sunrise, I will miss you when the sun is shining and the birds are singing. I will miss you when the clouds are dark and stormy and when the rainbow appears. I will miss you when I close my eyes. I will miss you when I open my eyes. I will miss our long hugs and long chats. I will miss watching, feeling and knowing your love for your sister and brother, your little nephew, Cleo, your Ma and dad😞 I just can’t believe you’re not here anymore. I sit and just shake my head. It doesn’t seem real or right. You will forever be with me in my heart Jaimi. I love you so much. 🌸🥰 👼💕
Our thoughts go out to Jaimi’s family and friends.