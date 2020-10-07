Congratulations are in order for Voice Coach and American R&B superstar, Kelly Rowland and husband, Tim Witherspoon!

Rowland, 39 shared a post on her Instagram of her latest “Women’s Health” magazine cover feature along with some photos from her spread including a beautiful bare-belly shot of her visibly pregnant but still toned physique.

She captioned the post with, “SURPRISE!! My @womenshealthmag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!”

This pregnancy will mark baby number two for the couple following the birth of their first son, Titan aged 5.

We are thrilled for the “When Love Takes Over” hitmaker and although we’ve been patiently waiting for a studio album since 2013’s ‘Talk A Good Game”, this news is just as exciting!

