Amanda Bynes, the star of my childhood, the queen of my heart has decided to come back into the limelight.

If, like me, the film ‘What A Girl Wants’ was your favourite movie as a growing young girl then you’ll be very excited by this news.

The child star is coming back to social media and had re-named her Instagram to ‘Matte Black Online Store’ which… no one really knows what exactly it is yet but it’ll be a… store?

Amanda’s attorney, David Esquibias told E! News that our girl’s looking into dipping her toe in the fashion and fragrance industry.

“Amanda is very entrepreneurial… she is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She is still a student at FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise) earning her degree.”

Proud of you queen!