Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards, the highest honours in the film industry, have been announced. The awards will be presented on April 25.
Following is a list of key film nominations:
BEST PICTURE
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mank
Promising Young Woman
Minari
The Father
Sound of Metal
Judas and the Black Messiah
BEST ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
BEST ACTRESS
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
BEST DIRECTOR
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
David Fincher – Mank
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Movie film
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Borat Subsequent Movie
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Husavik (My Hometown), Eurovision Song Contest
Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Io Si (Seen) – The Life Ahead
Speak Now – One Night in Miami
