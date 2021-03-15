Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards, the highest honours in the film industry, have been announced. The awards will be presented on April 25.

Following is a list of key film nominations:

BEST PICTURE

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Minari

The Father

Sound of Metal

Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

BEST ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

David Fincher – Mank

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Movie film

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Movie

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Husavik (My Hometown), Eurovision Song Contest

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Io Si (Seen) – The Life Ahead

Speak Now – One Night in Miami

AAP

