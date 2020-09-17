Wake Up Jeff!

Original Purple Wiggle Jeff Fatt is returning to The Wiggles as part of a four-part series, The Wiggly World Of Dance Classes.

After retiring from the group in 2012, Lachy Gillespie took his place, alongside fellow Wiggles Emma, Anthony and Simon.

However, with the announcement of the two new additions to Lachy’s family over the weekend, Jeff decided to help the crew out and step into the role that was made famous by him all those years ago.

Over four weeks, the series will be hosted on Big W’s official Facebook page to help Aussie families get through this difficult time.

The Wiggly World Of Dance Classes will go live on these dates:

9:30am AEST, Wednesday, 16 September (available here) 9:30am AEST, Wednesday, 23 September 9:30am AEST, Wednesday, 30 September 9:30am AEST, Wednesday, 7 October

