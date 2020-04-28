We’re still living through the coronavirus pandemic, but already a TV series is being made about this completely bizarre time in people’s lives.

The series is to be called ’Social Distance’ and it’s from the same creators as hit series Orange Is The New Black.

The Netflix series and will go into production while everyone is still working remotely and social distancing, with all writing and casting taking place virtually.

The executive producers on the series include OITNB’s Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Hiary Weisman Graham and Blake McCormick and they have released a joint statement about the show.

“Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance,” read the team’s statement according to E! News.

“Wee been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through – the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.

“We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe. Writers never physically meet during the writing process.”

And if you’re wondering if filming will have to wait until after the pandemic, it sounds like they’re keen to start as soon as possible, with filming also due to take place remotely.

“Our director, Diego Velasco, directs our talent remotely. Our showrunner, Hilary Weisman Graham, runs production from her living room. The cast not only acts, but also films themselves at home.

“The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tale and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel closer to one another,” the statement concluded.

Now that is what we call a history-making show! Not only is it about a crazy time in our lives, but it will be filmed in a way that no show really has ever before.

So far no cast list, premiere date or any specific plot details have been released, but we certainly can’t wait to see what they do with ’Social Distance’.

After all, it’s going to be a show that literally everyone will be able to relate to.

