The OnlyFans community is in panic mode after news broke that the platform will be banning sexually explicit content.

Will and Woody chat to Renee Gracie, who earns 6-figures monthly on OnlyFans, about the news and how it will impact her.

Renee, maybe one of our most open guests, did not hold back revealing the strangest things she’s been paid to do…including farting.

Have a listen to the chat here: