How good is a cheeky trip to KFC, right?

But let’s face it… sometimes you need to try something new.

If you’ve hit that stage, you’ve come to the right place, and it’s all thanks to this social media user with a keen eye on the app!

@onlychebbo took to his TikTok account to reveal how to find and order KFC’s secret menu items including the super delicious Kentucky Snack Pack and a Zinger Chipster.

It’s also incredibly simple. All you need to do is go to the KFC app, swipe down, hold and it reveals the button for the secret menu with the choices.

This really WAS a secret!!!

We don’t know how long this particular menu will last, so best to try these wacky items ASAP before they disappear for good!