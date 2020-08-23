Well, well, well.

The Bachelor is set to get extra juicy this week, with one of the girls reportedly getting fed up, threatening to leave.

The So Dramatic! podcast claims Zoe-Clare gets over the bitchiness on the show and tries to walk.

“Juliette tries to drag Zoe-Clare into the drama and she says to her ‘don’t you dare try and play that game and shit talk about me,’” the podcast claims.

The podcast says Zoe-Clare tried to get one-on-one time with Locky but is cut off by Juliette, and it seems that she threatens to leave if Juliette is given a rose.

Juicy!

While this is all speculation at the moment, we’ll have to wait and see what happens on the show this week!

