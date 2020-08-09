One of the Farmers from Farmer Wants A Wife is reportedly set to leave the show this week.

Confidential is reporting that one of the men quits the show suddenly due to a personal matter.

“It’s understood the exit is revealed this week with the farmer in question leaving due to a death in the family,” Confidential says.

While they don’t reveal which farmer it is, it’s believed he leaves behind a ‘blossoming romance’ with at least one contestant.

However, his departure “did not necessarily spell the end of the union and that things may have continued off screen.”

We’ll have to wait and see what happens!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1