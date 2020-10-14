One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson recently shared a photo of his four year old son, Freddie.

Mother and ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth shared the adorable photo which is hard evidence that Freddie is IDENTICAL to his father.

“Key to a happy face- Starbucks cake pop”, Briana captioned.

With golden hair rather than Louis brown, his swept-to-the-side fringe and his adorable little face makes him a carbon copy of Tomlinson.

Briana and Louis, despite not being together have successfully managed to co-parent Freddie!

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you didn’t want to have kids before….

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1