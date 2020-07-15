One Direction have FINALLY revealed their 10th anniversary celebrations.

Everyone was hoping that the five boys would get together for a reunion concert or something!

However the global pandemic has put a stopper to any special appearances that Liam had teased to us – SO SAD!

Apparently the band will be celebrating in a digital fashion, welcome to the future, on July 23rd.

A special celebration website will be launched with a video made for the fans!

The website will include interactive playlists and timelines from the first audition right up to the group breaking apart.

We’re talking archived music videos, artwork, special performances, BEHIND THE SCENES CONTENT, everything all on one site!

Look, it’s a bit disappointing considering we all thought we would get a new single or a concert or the like.

But at least it’s something!!